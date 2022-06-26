A major Armenian News editors boycott the Pashinyan Fake press conference: refuse to send a formal written question

The Armenian presidential palace is hosting the 31st sitting of the Board of Trustees of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.

the: It became known yesterday that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is holding a press conference in the coming days, for which purpose it is planned to give the media an opportunity to present one question. Experience shows that such “online contacts” take place in a prepared scenario, the events are mainly asked by pro-government media, telegram channels, and bloggers, who, apparently, agree in advance with the organizers of the event, and in the case of other media there are questions.

Are either ignored, or edited, or distorted. Given these precedents, we, the editors of the undersigned media outlets, publicly refuse to send a formal question. We call on the Prime Minister’s Office to return to the classic horse of the press conference. Joined the announcement: 1. Bagrat Yesayan – Director of “Yerkir Media” TV Company 2. Aram Abrahamyan – Editor-in-Chief of “Aravot” daily 3. Satik Seyranyan – Editor-in-Chief of “168 Zham” newspaper և “168.am” website, President of the Union of Journalists of Armenia 4. Anna Israelyan – Editor-in-Chief of “Aravot.am” website 5. Armine Ohanyan – Editor-in-Chief of “Hraparak” daily և “Hraparak.am” website 6. Piruza Meliksetyan – Editor-in-Chief of “Irates De Facto” newspaper 7. Armenika Kiviryan – Editor-in-Chief of NEWS.am website 8. Vahe Sargsyan – Editor-in-Chief of “Yerkir” newspaper 9. Sona Truzyan – Head of “Pastinfo” news portal 10. Shavarsh Gorgyan – Head of “L2” news program of “H2” TV Company 11. Siak Hakobyan – Editor-in-Chief of Yerevan.today news-analytical website 12. Knar Manukyan – Editor-in-Chief of “Zhoghovurd” daily և “Armlur.am” website 13. Tat-Ayvazyan – Editor-in-Chief of “Armday.am” website 14. Hrant Melik-Shahnazaryan – Editor-in-Chief of “Times.am” electronic resource 15. Angela Nalbandyan – Chief Producer of PARA TV 16. Hasmik Sargsyan – Editor-in-Chief of 7or.am website 17. Karen Antinyan – Editor-in-Chief of Blognews.am website 18. Paylak Fahradyan – Editor-in-Chief of Irakanum.am website 19. Astghik Matyosyan – Editor-in-Chief of AntiFake.am website 20. Boris Muraz – Editor-in-Chief of “Politik.am” website 21. Zhanna Tsarukyan – Editor-in-Chief of LIVEnews.am website 22. Flora Nakhshkaryan – Editor-in-Chief of “Golos Armenii” newspaper և website 23. Tigran Galstyan – Editor-in-Chief of MediaHub.am website 24. Anahit Voskanyan – Editor-in-Chief of Panorama.am news website 25. Artak Chagharyan – Editor-in-Chief of “Fact” newspaper The announcement is open for joining.