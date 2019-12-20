A look inside the room where the impeachment inquiry into President Trump unfolded.

If These Walls Could Talk,

Nov. 19, 2019 | Washington, D.C. | Across the street from the U.S. Capitol, Room 1100 of the Longworth House Office Building hosted weeks of public testimony and committee hearings on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. The House Intelligence Committee called 12 witnesses, the House Judiciary Committee questioned constitutional scholars, and congressional staff and news media covering the impeachment marathon milled about.



Even though the hearings were public, there was a lot of secret banter. Lighthearted moments were eclipsed by partisan diatribes. The dull gray of the room mirrored the mood of a nation divided.