A liar will not lack lies

Edik Andreasyan,

“Artsakh is standing today, despite being wounded. “Today our steps are aimed not only at solving the socio-economic problems of the Armenians of Artsakh, overcoming security challenges, but also at protecting the rights of the Armenians of Artsakh, internationally registering those rights,” Nikol Pashinyan wrote on the occasion of the anniversary of the Karabakh movement.

Nobody knows what steps the RA CP government has taken to solve the socio-economic problems of the Artsakh Armenians, to overcome security challenges, but everyone knows that Nikol Pashinyan is such a “truss” that he is afraid to speak about the Artsakh Armenians’ right to self-determination and Artsakh’s future status. About:

When the Armenian authorities ignore these two: the right to self-determination հարցը the issue of the status of Artsakh, making faceless statements about the other rights of the Artsakh Armenians becomes a completely meaningless and meaningless occupation.

“I am convinced that the Armenian people will soon heal the wounds of the past war and will take even more decisive and firm steps towards the future for the realization of our dreams and aspirations,” Nicole continues. with his lies, his hatred of Armenians, and his love of Turks. How can the Armenian people heal their wounds, when every day of God it turns out that this or that part of their homeland has been given to the enemy when they know that they are going to give more villages and territories to the enemy when the government of the day is afraid to retaliate against the bloodthirsty dog To the statements demanding Shan and Yerjan.

Finally, what are the dreams of an Armenian when hundreds of thousands of Armenians leave their endangered homeland, or rather the last piece of land in that homeland?

How will Nikol Pashinyan “keep the memory of all our heroic children alive”? Is it “opening an era of peaceful development for their generations, for our common Homeland?” Does Nikol Pashinyan at least know what peace is? We had that peace, we won it with our victories and a powerful Artsakh. What has he left of that peace, that he now speaks of some abstract things, not realizing that by begging they do not establish peace, but open a new door to war and destruction?

He says that “achieving our goals requires consistent, prudent, honest work and we must be steadfast in this work.” The most intolerable thing in the world is the stench of hypocrisy. Nikol Pashinyan speaks of prudence and honesty … He will not believe anyone you tell. An honest man would resign after 44 days of war and say judge me so that future generations will not curse my coming into the world. But no, how could Nikol Nikol Pashinyan do such a thing? Who is the Armenian people that the “honest” liar who brought them to the brink of destruction resigned? It divided an entire nation, pitted the old and the new against each other, made Armenians and Artsakhis, Armenians and Diaspora Armenians hostile to each other, and is still talking about some unwavering work towards national goals.

PS I wish you did not vote like a nightmare, Nicole, that the Armenian would finally start healing his wounds. Every day of yours is a new defeat, a new 44-day war.

