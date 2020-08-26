A Kentucky man is facing $569,000 in fines after being accused of violating Canada’s COVID-19 rules

- John Pennington was arrested and charged by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police after officials said he breached Canada’s travel rules during the coronavirus pandemic.
- Americans are currently barred from traveling through Canada unless they’re driving to and from Alaska — people who spend the night must quarantine in their hotel.
- Pennington was initially fined $910 ($1,200 Canadian) on June 25 after hotel staff called police on him, accusing him of violating the quarantine.
- Instead of leaving Banff the next day, he went to Sulphur Mountain, where police arrested him and charged him with breaching the federal Quarantine Act in Canada.
- If he’s convicted, he faces a $569,000 fine ($750,000 Canadian) or six years in prison.
Leave a Reply