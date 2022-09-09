A funny story from Pashinyan meeting with the Armenian community in Vladivostok.

The other day, Nikol Pashinyan participated in the 7th Eastern Economic Forum on “On the Road to a Multipolar World” held in Vladivostok. After the conference, Nikol Pashinyan participated in a meeting with the local Armenian community together with the Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vagharshak Harutyunyan. Two dozen people came to the meeting with Pashinyan.

Funny details about the meeting have become known to us. Of course, the meeting was attended by people who wanted to see Pashinyan, but most of them were brought to that meeting. We were informed that Ambassador Vagharshak Harutyunyan tried to interest local businessmen and said that if they participate in the meeting, the embassy will mediate for them with the Russian authorities. There were businessmen who said directly to the ambassador’s face that they could act as mediators for him and did not need the mediation of a person with no authority in Russia.

Harutyunyan also turned to the help of several taxi drivers to ensure crowding. Some drivers participated in the meeting, but at the end they had a heated discussion with the ambassador about the price of their service: the taxi drivers demanded 3000 rubles, and Vagharshak Harutyunyan insisted that he could not give more than 2200 rubles. According to our sources, Ambassador Harutyunyan was unable to bring serious businessmen to the meeting. Everyone showed him the place of the door and asked them not to associate their names in Russia with the name of the anti-Russian Pashinyan. We live peacefully in this country, stay away from us – they told the ambassador. We tried to get comments from Ambassador Harutyunyan regarding the information we received, but our numerous attempts ended in failure.