A family’s gender reveal has caused a large wildfire in California

Officials said that a massive California wildfire that has scorched more 7,000 acres in two days was first sparked when a “pyrotechnic device” was used during a gender reveal.



Hundreds of people have been forced to flee their homes because of the brush fire, and firefighters on Monday were still struggling to keep the flames from reaching homes.



Capt. Bennet Milloy from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection told us that It’s not immediately clear what kind of device was being used but it is believed to have either emitted colored smoke or fireworks to reveal the baby’s sex.



At least one member of the family stayed behind to attempt to put out the fire, but they were unsuccessful, Milloy said.



The El Dorado fire has burned about 7,386 acres as of Monday morning and is about 7% contained, officials said. Authorities have confirmed at least one structure has been destroyed.