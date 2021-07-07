A dying state: 14,337 deaths recorded in Armenia in first five months of 2021

A total of 14,337 deaths were recorded in Armenia in June-May 2021, according to the official statistics. 3,089 deaths were registered in January, 2,418 in February, 2,836 in March, 3,361 in April and 2,633 in May.

Incidentally, 11,547 deaths were registered in the country in January-May last year and 11,795 deaths in the first five months of 2019.

It turns out that compared to the first five months of last year, the number of deaths has increased by 2,790 this year. It’s worth noting that the Statistical Committee makes no mention of the Artsakh war in the chart outlining the causes of death, whereas the increase in the number of deaths is conditioned by the issuance of death certificates to the war victims. Thus, the actual number of the war deaths is again hidden from the society.

Eight months after the end of the war, the Armenian authorities are still hiding the real number of those who were killed, wounded, went missing or were taken prisoner as a result of the war.

As Panorama.am learnt from the Statistical Committee, in the first five months of this year, the viability ratio, the ratio of births and deaths, stood at 99.9% compared to 110.8% recorded in the same period last year. The ratio was 112.9% in January-May 2019.