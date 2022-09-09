A difficult conversation is expected between the authorities and the Diaspora

“Hraparak” wrote that in the period between October 28-31 of this year, the traditional Armenia-Diaspora forum will be held in the central building of Yerevan State University, which this year will have a new name: “World Armenian Summit”. It will have 600 participants, invited from Diaspora communities and Artsakh.

According to our publication, the agenda will include all the issues that are on the agenda of Armenia and the Diaspora today and concern any Armenian, from security to foreign policy. Of course, an interesting and, I will not hesitate to say, a spectacular event is expected. Especially since the Armenian government definitely has topics to discuss with the Armenian diaspora. Although there is still a lot of time until October 28, we can already say today that the agenda of the world Armenian summit, in addition to traditional Armenian protection, national protection and other similar issues, will definitely include issues of Karabakh settlement, normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan and Armenia-Turkey relations. . If you like, these three issues are the targets around which the heated debates between the Armenian authorities and the Armenian Diaspora structures will take place.

The diaspora is very sensitive to these issues, because Artsakh is considered a part of the Armenian homeland and an inseparable part, regardless of the fact that the greater part of it is now under Azerbaijani occupation, and the smaller part barely survives under the control of Russian peacekeepers. The Armenian diaspora is very sensitive to the issue of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations because it understands that the normalization of those relations will not be “free”, and the price of normalization is Artsakh. The Armenian Diaspora is also very sensitive to the issue of the normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations, because it understands that this normalization cannot be “free”, and its price will be “Armenian demand”, the pursuit of international recognition of the genocide, which is on the RA foreign policy agenda. keeping or removing from that agenda. to remind how difficult the situation was in the days of “football diplomacy”, when we were not in such an ambiguous and impoverished state. Therefore, now even more difficult and difficult conversation is expected between the Diaspora structures and the RA government, because at least three issues on the agenda are directly perceived by the majority of the Diaspora as having a component of possible encroachment against the Armenian identity. And there is still a question as to how the summit will end, whether a dialogue will take place or whether the gap will deepen. because at least three issues on the agenda are directly perceived by the majority of the diaspora as having a component of possible encroachment against the Armenian identity. And there is still a question as to how the summit will end, whether a dialogue will take place or whether the gap will deepen. because at least three issues on the agenda are directly perceived by the majority of the diaspora as having a component of possible encroachment against the Armenian identity. And there is still a question as to how the summit will end, whether a dialogue will take place or whether the gap will deepen.