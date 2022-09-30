A criminal case into Nikol Pashinyan motorcade fatal hit-and-run involving pregnant woman Sona Mnatsakanyan, concluding

The investigation of the criminal case into the fatal hit-and-run involving pregnant woman Sona Mnatsakanyan, 28, by the car driven by Armenia Traffic Police Major Aram Navasardyan at a downtown Yerevan intersection on April 26 is coming to an end.

The legal representative of the victim’s successor, lawyer Raffi Aslanyan, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the conclusion of the additional forensic examination has already been received.

A traffic police car accompanying Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s motorcade had hit the aforesaid pregnant woman and left the scene. The Investigative Committee had initially charged Traffic Police Major Aram Navasardyan under one Criminal Code article—but not with the charge of leaving the scene of the incident. But later, the prosecutor of the case had given an instruction to supplement this charge by charging under another Criminal Code article, too, and to submit a motion to remand Navasardyan in custody. Nevertheless, his charge was added.