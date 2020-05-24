A 96-year-old man in Yerevan recovered from coronavirus

96-year-old Seryozha Stepanyan was discharged from St. Grigor Lusavorich medical centres on Saturday after recovering from Covid-19.

Tsovinar Khachatryan. Public Relations officer at the medical centre, took to Facebook to share the news and posted an image of the man, saying the man had no accompanying diseases.

“I am grateful foreign treated. I am 96 years old, yet the doctor said my heart is as health as that of a 20-year-old. I am lucky to go home on my own. Let all be healthy and stay safe to avoid hospitals,” grandpa Seryozha said.