$ 900 thousand will be transferred to the Prime Minister’s staff for secret purposes from the reserve fund

900 thousand US dollars, which is equivalent to 440 million drams, will be transferred from the reserve fund of the Armenian government to the staff of the Prime Minister. The decision states that this amount is transferred to the Prime Minister’s Office to obtain “advocacy and legal services aimed at representing and defending the interests of the Republic of Armenia.” It is top secret that the government is advocating for the protection of Armenia’s advocacy services. The draft decision was developed by the Prime Minister’s Office and is included in the package of non-reportable drafts, which assumes that the decision will be made without elaborating. Narek Kirakosyan



