85% of respondents approve PM Pashinyan’s activity – poll

ARMENPRESS. 85% of the respondents in Armenia approve Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s activity, according to a survey conducted by MPG LLC, a full member of the GALLUP International Association in Armenia.

“We asked the citizens to answer to the question on how they assess the activity of the aforementioned institutions – the opposition (22.7%), the Parliament (54.7%), the government (67.9%), the President (79.3%) and the Prime Minister (85%)”, Director of MPG LLC Aram Navasardyan said.

The survey was conducted by phone. A total of 1,002 citizens participated in the survey. Alternative research error – 3%. The selection is representative according to the age-sex and place of residence of Armenian citizens. The survey was conducted from June 10 to 27.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan