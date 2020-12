846 people have returned to Artsakh from Armenia in one day by the mediation of the Russian servicemen conducting peacekeeping mission in Nagorno Karabakh, Russian defense ministry’s official representative Igor Konashenkov said, RIA Novosti reports.

“846 people have returned to Karabakh from Armenia in one day by the mediation of the Russian peacekeepers. More than 26,000 refugees have already returned to their homes”, he said.