7 Turkish soldiers killed in operation by YJA Star

Seven Turkish occupation soldiers were killed and two injured during a qualitative operation carried out by the forces of the Women’s Freedom Units YJA – Star in Metînayê area.

The HPG Information Centre issued a statement in this regard, which revealed the operation and its results.

The Media Centre said that, as part of the “Time for Freedom” campaign, on May 5th, Free Women’s Units YJA-Star, carried out a qualitative operation against Turkish Occupation soldiers in the Zendûra of Metînayê area, causing a heavy blow to the occupying forces, where 7 Turkish Occupation soldiers were confirmed killed and 2 injured.

T/S

ANHA