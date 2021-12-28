60% of Armenia’s Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine to pass under Russia-registered company control

About 60 percent of the Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine will pass under the control of an industrial company registered in Russia. Chairman of the Competition Protection Commission (CPC) of Armenia, Gegham Gevorgyan, told this to a press conference Tuesday, summing up the results of the passing year.

“This year this was the biggest [business] deal in the sector of extraction of useful minerals,” Gevorgyan added.

He noted that another such huge business deal was made in Armenia in telecommunications.

“The Rostelecom shares were acquired by Electric Networks of Armenia company, as well as by individuals,” the CPC chairman informed.