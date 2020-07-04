580 new COVID-19 cases reported in Armenia, 9 new deaths 1 of which from another disease

YEREVAN. – As of 11am Saturday, 580 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Armenia; this was reported by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 27,900 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed as of Saturday morning.

The total number of tests conducted so far is 120,245, and 2,143 of them were performed in the past one day.

Also, 11,331 people—an increase by 120 in the past one day—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 15,935 people—with 448 in the last day—have recovered thus far.

In total, 477 patients—an increase by 8 in the past day—have died so far of this disease.

And one other death was reported the previous day when the patient was diagnosed with the coronavirus, but died of another illness. The total number of such cases is 157 now.