557 new COVID-19 cases reported in Armenia, 18 new deaths 7 of which from other diseases

YEREVAN. – As of 11am Friday, 557 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Armenia; this was reported by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 30,903 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed as of Friday morning.

The total number of tests conducted so far is 131,216, and 2,050 of them were performed in the past one day.

Also, 1,1471 people—a drop by 170 in the past one day—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 18,709 people—with 709 in the last day—have recovered thus far.

In total, 546 patients—an increase by 11 in the past day—have died so far of this disease.

And seven other deaths were reported the previous day when the patients were diagnosed with the coronavirus, but died of other illnesses. The total number of such cases is 177 now.