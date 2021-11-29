5165 opposition movement demands resignation of Pashinyan and his government

The 5165 opposition movement in Armenia will continue its efforts to prevent the risky process of border delimitation and demarcation, its member Menua Soghomonyan told a news conference on Monday.

His remarks came after the movement announced a decision to end its participation in the street protests and rallies held jointly with the Liberation Movement in Yerevan.

Soghomonyan thanked reporters for covering the protests in the Armenian capital over the past week. He recalled that the demonstrations followed Nikol Pashinian’s statement that Armenia had accepted proposals from Russia on the “preparatory stage” for delimitating and demarcating its border with Azerbaijan.

“The 5165 movement demands the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan and his government in order to prevent the ongoing anti-Armenian steps in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, threats to the security and territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia,” said the movement’s statement read out by Soghomonyan.

He noted that the 5165 movements will start discussions with Armenia’s all political forces, non-governmental organizations, and well-known individuals who share the movement’s concerns and agree with their demand.

Members of the movement will also organize meetings in regions, he added.