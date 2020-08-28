51% of parents would send their children to school amid the pandemic -survey

Close to 43% percent of respondents in Armenia believed that it was likely that schools will reopen normally in September, according to the survey results by The Caucasus Research Resource Center (CRRC)- Armenia Foundation.In the case schools reopened in September, 51% of parents would send their children to school. Commissioned by the World Bank, the survey was conducted to better understand their awareness, attitudes and perceptions about the coronavirus.

The survey specifically focused on the beliefs and behavior of respondents during the pandemic, trust towards public institutions and sources of information, the government’s response, future expectations regarding the pandemic, and how the respondents have been financially impacted by the virus. The results of the survey revealed that the public remains significantly concerned regarding the health and economic impacts of the virus. However, there is general approval for the government’s response to the virus and the majority of respondents maintain trust in the Armenian healthcare system.

The survey was conducted in June 21-29, 2020 and targeted the adult population of Armenia. The final sample included 774 interviews. Among other things the survey revealed that the coronavirus is currently perceived as the most pressing issue facing the country (36%) followed by unemployment (33%). More than half (54%) of respondents stated that their financial situation has worsened due to the pandemic, while about one third (35%) has either lost a job or received fewer work hours as a result of the virus.