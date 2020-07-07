50,000 Kalashnikov automatic weapons to be manufactured in Armenia annually

YEREVAN. – Accompanied by Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan and Minister of High Technological Industry Hakob Arshakyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday visited the Kalashnikov automatic-weapon factory that has opened in Armenia; Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin also took part in the tour, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister was informed that 50,000 Kalashnikov automatic weapons will be manufactured annually in the factory. Production of nanofibers as well as objects made of nanofibers is also planned there.

In particular, optical-electronic devices and night thermal signs will be manufactured there. After the full test, the manufacture will begin, and the respective demand from the Ministry of Defense will be met within a year.

Part of the product will complement the Armenian Armed Forces, and the rest will be exported.

Pashinyan attached importance to the establishment of Kalashnikov automatic-weapon production in the country, and assessed it as a result of close cooperation between Armenia and Russia in military industry.

The Prime Minister also got acquainted with the upcoming programs of the factory of “Neutron GAM” CJSC. It was mentioned that the production of bullets by the factory is transferred from Yerevan to its production area located in Kotayk Province.

And based on the base of this branch in Kotayk, it is planned to establish factories for repairing cars and armored vehicles.