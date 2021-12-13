“5000 will be massacred or 500 thousand is one for Pashinyan. He will press the buttons 15 times, release the buttons and blame the Armenian soldier. “

On December 10, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the “3 + 3” gauge initiated by Turkey and Azerbaijan after the Artsakh war in 2020, stating that a “3 + 3” regional consultative meeting took place in Moscow on December 10.

The first session of the platform with the participation of the Deputy Foreign Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Turkey and Iran. According to the message, the parties agreed to focus the work of the platform on such practical issues as are of interest to all participants. These include confidence-building measures, cooperation in trade, economic, transport, cultural, humanitarian spheres, as well as response to common challenges and threats. Speaking on the air of 168 TV “Revue” program, speaking about the viability of this dimension, Doctor of Historical Sciences Hayk Demoyan emphasized, I think it will not come to life and will remain imperfect, as this puzzle is not completely assembled due to the absence of Georgia.

“Turkey always appears in similar dimensions after the wars, but if after the Russian-Georgian war in 2008 it put forward a similar dimension, Turkey was just trying to strengthen its position in this region, now, after the 2020 war, we are dealing with something completely different. With Turkey. This is a country that is already a member of NATO, it has a completely different balance of power in the South Caucasus. Turkey is now able to play its cards against Russia in a very literate way and get concessions at their expense, for example, in Akna. Now he is trying to get new concessions. “I just think that this measure will not take place due to the absence of Georgia,” said Demoyan. According to the historian, the Armenian government, trying to participate in the project or the measure authored by Turkey, is trying to resolve the issue of political legitimacy, and Pashinyan is trying to show that what the previous government failed to do in the context of football diplomacy, it can do now. .

“He wants to secure a certain authority and show that he can solve a problem, but this government has no potential to solve such a problem, it can only carry out an assignment,” said the doctor of historical sciences, emphasizing that if that scale gets flesh and blood. “No one will take Armenia’s opinion into account then.” Demoyan also assured that the current government has brought Armenia to the point that we can not oppose the forced agendas, because we do not have the resources for that. “This government is going to hand over everything possible with logic,” Demoyan said, adding that he has planned everything steps by step, and the government is going to establish relations with Turkey, for which he changed power in 2018.

According to Demoyan, in order to achieve that goal, after silencing the Genocide Museum in the first step, they will take the next step in opening the Armenian-Turkish border, about which, however, the following must be clearly understood. “After silencing Tsitsernakaberd, they should start editing the Genocide issue, which we can conditionally call Harutyun Marutyan’s 2nd operation. Raising the bar of possible Armenia-Turkey relations, I must say that any empire that had former territories, with its current successor powers, will never tolerate the existence of strong, self-sufficient and stable territories next to it, this applies not only to Turkey-Armenia. , but also Turkey-Azerbaijan, Turkey-Russia. This is a policy inherited from the empire, հիմա we are now in a geopolitical tectonic zone, where there are legal successors of 3 different empires, who openly, without hesitation, say about their ambitions towards us, and we do not oppose them, because Pashinyan and his team committed are. These people were brought to power artificially in order to fulfill the set demands. Therefore, Pashinyan is an image that is capable of everything. 5000 people will be massacred or 500 thousand is one, in the end Pashinyan will direct the loudspeakers 30 times, press the button 15 times and break the button and say, I take responsibility for everything, after which, for example, he will put the responsibility for provoking and defeating the war on the Armenian soldier. “He will find the Armenian soldier guilty,” Demoyan said.

168 Hours