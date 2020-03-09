5 women killed in Armenia in last 3 months

The participants in the march against violence against women in Armenia are at the courtyard of the house of the 43-year-old woman who was found dead recently in Gyumri.

“We have come together to reject violence,” a marcher told reporters. “Women are not guilty and should not be silent. We will do our utmost to reduce the incidents of killing women and violence. The 43-year-old woman’s death has been described as ‘causing death by negligence.’ We will strive for the most severe punishment possible. And persons subjected to violence may see that violence is no longer a form of violence that keeps people silent and again continues. We must voice and defend women’s rights. Between January and March 2020, we have 5 cases of murdering women in Armenia. ”

There are posters in the hands of the marchers.

The participants in the march are holding banners that condemn violence against women.

A woman and her minor daughter were severely beaten on March 5, in Gyumri; the woman has died, and the little girl has been transferred to a hospital in Yerevan in very severe condition—with numerous bodily injuries.