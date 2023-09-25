4,850 forcibly displaced persons entered Armenia from Artsakh as of 12 p.m., #endpashinyanterror

How could a single individual, named Pashinyan, inflict such anguish and hardship upon the Armenian people?

As of 12:00 Monday, September 25, a total of 4,850 forcibly displaced individuals have entered Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), the Armenian government informs NEWS.am.

Registration data for 3,900 of them have been summed up, and needs assessment for 950 is in the process of identification.

The government is ensuring suitable housing for those who lack a predetermined place of residence, and efforts to determine support requirements are ongoing.

The flow of forcibly displaced persons continued throughout the night.

