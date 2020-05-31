460 new COVID-19 cases in Armenia in one day, 8 new deaths reported

YEREVAN. – As of 11am on Friday, 460 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Armenia; this was reported by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 8,676 cases of coronavirus were confirmed as of Friday morning.

The total number of tests is 56,042—1,111 in the last day.

In fact, 5,214 people—an increase of 442 in one day—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 3,297 people—10 people in the last day—have recovered.

In total, 120 patients—an increase by 7—have died so far.

Another citizen, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus, died of other diseases. The total number of such cases is 45.

