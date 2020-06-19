459 new COVID-19 cases reported in Armenia, 19 new deaths 9 of which from other diseases

YEREVAN. – As of 11am Friday, 459 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Armenia; this was reported by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 19,157 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed as of Friday morning.

The total number of tests conducted so far is 91,943—and 1,951 of them were performed in the past one day.

Also, 10,462 people—a drop by 266 in the past one day—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 8,266 people—706 in the last day—have recovered thus far.

In total, 319 patients—an increase by 10 in the past day—have died thus far.

And nine other deaths were reported the previous day when the patients were diagnosed with the coronavirus, but died of other illnesses. The total number of such cases is 110 now.