44 days war: Armenia was hesitant to respond militarily no general mobilization, Armenian leadership tried to get out of the situation with half-steps

Civilnet,

Despite Azerbaijan’s obvious resolute intentions, Armenia was hesitant to respond militarily. On the first day of the war, men between the ages of 18 and 55 were barred from leaving the country. But no general mobilization was announced, and no decision was made to openly send large numbers of Armenian regular army forces to Nagorno Karabakh. From the beginning, the Armenian leadership tried to get out of the situation with half-steps, apparently hoping that the NKR forces would overcome the main weight of the fighting. Nagorno-Karabakh itself quickly mobilized 90% of the 8,000 first-line reservists. Armenia provided:

up to 7,000 people, not always properly dressed. Such a modest replenishment did not significantly change the situation, did not particularly increase the NKR defense capabilities. It is difficult to find out how many additional volunteers arrived in the conflict zone unorganized, both from Armenia and the Armenian Diaspora. They came in separate or small groups, had very different levels of training, were poorly involved. This replenishment was not very effective.

It has not been revealed yet how the government was implemented during the war and how decisions were made regarding the NKR troops in general and Armenia. In any case, according to most of the assessments, the quality of the decisions made by the top management – their cooperation was not properly organized, the cooperation of the headquarters at different levels was flawed.

The first serious attempt to end the war was held on October 7 in Moscow by the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia. They left from seven in the evening until late at night. As a result, the parties agreed on a humanitarian ceasefire from the afternoon of October 8. Moreover, the exchange of blows did not subside. On the morning of October 8, two hours before the ceasefire entered into force, Azeri drones destroyed two ST-68 radar stations and the S-300PS anti-aircraft missile system “5P58C” in the territory of Armenia, near the village of Kaghnut. It is clear that in such a situation a real ceasefire would not have succeeded. The parties blamed each other for the disruption in the afternoon, and hostilities continued. During that time the fiercest battles were fought on the southern front, in the direction of Hadrut-Jebrail. Here the Azeri group continued to advance along the Araks, beginning to test the strength of the NKR hastily organized defense in the foothills, along the roads leading to these settlements. Fights for the foothills

Read more: https://www.civilnet.am/news/645660/%d5%b2%d5%a1%d6%80%d5%a1%d5%a2%d5%a1%d5%b2%d5%b5%d5%a1%d5%b6-%d5%a5%d6%80%d5%af%d6%80%d5%b8%d6%80%d5%a4-%d5%ba%d5%a1%d5%bf%d5%a5%d6%80%d5%a1%d5%a6%d5%b4%d5%ab-44-%d6%85%d6%80%d5%a5%d6%80%d5%a8%e2%80%a4-%d5%bc%d5%b8%d6%82%d5%bd-%d5%bc%d5%a1%d5%a6%d5%b4%d5%a1%d5%af%d5%a1%d5%b6-%d6%83%d5%b8%d6%80%d5%b1%d5%a1%d5%a3%d5%a5%d5%bf%d5%ab-%d5%be%d5%a5%d6%80%d5%ac%d5%b8%d6%82%d5%ae%d5%b8%d6%82%d5%a9%d5%b5%d5%b8%d6%82%d5%b6%d5%a8/?fbclid=IwAR1t5rj1GAbxHD-RZMgEPdxPuoXX4d4DrGf5zUjZcYGRZ-1qPAVq7FT2YWI