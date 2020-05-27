373 people in Armenia infected with COVID-19 in one day, 12 new deaths reported

YEREVAN. – As of 11am on Wednesday, 373 new cases of novel coronavirus have been registered in Armenia; this was reported by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 7,774 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed as of Wednesday morning.

The total number of tests is 53,678—1,124 in the last day.

In fact, 4,377 people—an increase of 325 in one day—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, a total of 3,255 people—35 people in the last day—have recovered thus far.

In total, 98 patients—an increase by 7—have died.

Another five people diagnosed with coronavirus died of other diseases. The total number of such cases is 44.