3 Azerbaijanis arrested in Moscow for attacks on Armenians

Three Azerbaijanis have been arrested for two months in Moscow for attacks on Armenians, Interfax reported.

An informed source told Interfax that the criminal case is connected with a clash between natives of Armenia and Azerbaijan, which have been taking place in Moscow in recent days. The agency’s source did not specify which incident was being discussed.

Earlier, the police confirmed a series of incidents in different districts of the city on July 23 and 24, when citizens were beaten, fights took place, cars, shops, and cafes were damaged. Besides, the source reported that on Saturday, July 25, there was a new fight between people from Armenia and Azerbaijan.