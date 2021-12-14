“3 + 3” is the measure of Syria, so close the door for a calm Georgia

By Anush Dashtents

“3 + 3”, more precisely – “3 + 2”, and more precisely, at the first session of “3 + 1” held in Moscow, stingy information was given. Unspeakable, very general statements on the agenda of the meeting at the level of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Iran, Russian Foreign Ministers, and Deputy Foreign Ministers ․ Increasing the level of trust, cooperation in trade, economic, transport and humanitarian-cultural spheres և “Resisting common challenges and threats”.

And who’s ironic of fate, by the way, this is the case when in fact the two members of that gauge are both a challenge and a threat to the other member, Armenia, which was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Vahe Gevorgyan. For Georgia, which had enough courage (sovereignty) to assert its principled position, to declare that with Russia, which has occupied Abkhazia and South Ossetia, they “do not have” any platforms, it was announced at the meeting that they would leave the door open.

Georgian political scientist Gela Vasadze suggests that there is no need, let them close that door. “Because it is completely meaningless for Georgia to participate in this measure. Why, because you observe yourself, judge from what is there. This is, in fact, the Syrian dimension. Let us remind you that it is a measure of resolving a military conflict. And if we ask what kind of military conflict should be resolved, then it is obvious that we are talking about Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Turkey, I do not think that Turkey and Russia will discuss their bilateral relations within the framework of this measure. Like Tehran and Russia. As for us, to resolve the military conflict between Russia and us? Well, as much as it’s possible, but I can say that we have some experience of negotiations, which, I can say, was very ineffective. And I do not think that this measure will be more effective, taking into account Russia’s position. That is why “3 + 2”. The rest is the sovereign right of each of the participating countries. “

Georgia, in fact, refuses to be on the same level with the country with which in 2008 They fought for 4 days (although they claim that Russia has occupied a part of their country), and Armenia participates, despite the 44-day war, the loss of 75% of Artsakh’s territories, the encroachments on Armenia’s territorial integrity. At the moment we are neither in war nor in peace relations. In response to our observation, Vasadze addressed “war.” “Neither war nor peace is wrong, you are at war with Azerbaijan, this is a fact.”

As for the incomprehensible spatial agenda of the first sitting, the Georgian political scientist says that, in fact, all the issues related to those relations can be included in that agenda. “This agenda speaks to the fact that they say we will talk about everything, from all the problems we have.”