2nd President Kocharyan, ex-PM Karapetyan meet at “Armenia” bloc headquarters

The meeting of the second President, Robert Kocharyan, and former Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan took place Tuesday at the election campaign headquarters of the “Armenia” bloc, which is led by Kocharyan.

A number of programs and projects to be implemented in the near future were discussed, the bloc informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

A few days ago Karapetyan issued a statement urging to vote for Kocharyan in Sunday’s snap parliamentary elections. In his turn, Robert Kocharyan had stated that in case of his victory in the voting, he will ask Karen Karapetyan to return to Armenia.

