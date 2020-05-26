289 people in Armenia are infected with COVID-19 in one day

EREVAN. – As of 11am on Tuesday, 289 new cases of infection with COVID-19 have been registered in Armenia. This was reported by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 7,402 coronavirus cases were confirmed as of Tuesday morning.

The total number of tests is 52,554—960 in the last day).

In fact, 4,052 people—an increase of 210 in one day—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 3,220 people—75 people in the last day—have recovered so far.

In total, 91 patients—an increase by 4—have died thus far.