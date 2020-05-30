251 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Armenia in one day, 7 new deaths reported

YEREVAN. – As of 11am on Saturday, 251 new cases COVID-119 have been registered in Armenia; this was reported by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 8,927 coronavirus cases were confirmed as of Saturday morning.

The total number of tests conducted so far is 57,081—1,039 in the last day.

Also, 5,435 people—an increase of 221 in one day—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 3,317 people—20 people in the last day—have recovered thus far.

But in total, 127 patients—an increase by 7—have died.