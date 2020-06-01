210 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Armenia in one day, 13 deaths reported 5 of which from other diseases

YEREVAN. News.am – As of 11am on Monday, 210 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Armenia; this was reported by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 9,402 coronavirus cases were confirmed as of Monday morning.

The total number of tests conducted so far is 58,668.

Also, 5,896 people—an increase by 181—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 3,402 people have recovered, and 16 of them—in the last day.

In total, 139 patients—an increase by 8—have died thus far.

Five deaths were reported the previous day when patients were diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, but died of another illness. The total number of such cases is 55.