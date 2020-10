21 more Armenian troops confirmed killed repulsing Azerbaijani offensive

The Artsakh Defense Ministry has published the names of 21 more servicemen killed repelling the Azerbaijani aggression.

Burnusuzyan Valentin Shavarsh, born in 1985

Matosyan Edgar Arthur, born in 1984

Vanesyan Garik Misha, born in 1975

Davidyan Arthur Boris, born in 1989

Torosyan Hovhannes Yura , born in 2002

Karapetyan Armen Edik, born in 2001

Petrosyan Eric Levon, born in 2001

Malkhasyan Rudik Arkady, born in 1976

Osipyan Alexander Vladislav, born in 1985

Dashtoyan Liparit Ashot, born in 1997

Hovhannisyan Sasun Samvel, born in 1977

Hanyan Nubar Andranik, born in 1998

Martirosyan Gevorg Karo, born in 1996

Harutyunyan Artavazd Vardan, born in 1997

Harutyunyan Manvel Suren, born in 1991

Poghosyan Gevorg Hovik, born in 1997

Sargsyan Pyotr Varazdat, born in 1990

Hovsepyan Eric Vilen, born in 2001

Yeghiazaryan Hayk Artik, born in 2000

Martirosyan Emil Suren, born in 2001

Sargsyan Sargis Armen, born in 2001