2021 Summer Term Online Western Armenian Courses Are Starting On May 17th. Register Now!

The 2021 Summer term of the Western Armenian Language Courses organized by the Hrant Dink Foundation in collaboration with the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation is starting on May 17, 2021. The 72 hour course consists of three-hour sessions, twice a week, spanning over 12 weeks. Each term, participants may attend one of four levels. The courses will be conducted online via Zoom.

At the end of the course, it is expected that the participants will have gained the following qualifications:

Level One: A participant at this level is a beginner and will learn the alphabet, will be able to use daily expressions and will understand sentences with basic structures. Classes will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays, between 18:00-21:00(GMT+3).

Level Two: A participant at this level has Level One proficiency, and will learn to understand the overall idea of a given text and will be able to express themselves with basic sentences. Classes will be held on Tuesdays and Fridays between 18:00-21:00(GMT+3).

Level Three: A participant at this level has Level Two proficiency. By the end of the course, the participants will understand the meanings of simple texts and will be able to express themselves in writing and verbally. Classes will be held on Thursdays and Saturdays between 18:00-21:00(GMT+3).

Level Four: Participants at this level can understand speeches, presentations and participate in discussions about recent topics. They can understand television news and current events, read articles and reports. Participants can also understand contemporary literary prose and can communicate with native speakers. They can give clear and detailed information, express their opinions and write texts on various topics of interest. Classes will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays, between 18:00-21:00(GMT+3).

● Knowledge of Turkish is a must as the explanations in the courses will be made in Turkish.

● The participant may state the level they wish to attend. If necessary, a placement test will be administered by the instructors.

● Each level will open subject to minimum enrollment numbers being met.

To register, please complete the form below. The registration fee of 500 TL (VAT included) should be deposited to the below specified bank account prior to the first day of the courses.

Bank Name: T. Vakıflar Bankası, Osmanbey Branch (Branch Code 6)

Account name: Hrant Dink Vakfı İktisadi İşletmesi

IBAN: TR12 0001 5001 5800 7301 2480 23

For enquiries:

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +90 212 240 33 61