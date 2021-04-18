1st prize winner Documentary, “Dear Congress and Mr. President, Recognize Artsakh. Video

StudentCam is C-SPAN’s annual national video documentary competition that encourages students to think critically about issues that affect our communities and our nation. This year students were asked to create a 5-6 minute long video exploring the issue they most want the president and new Congress to address in 2021.

11th grade students Sofia Gevorgian & Anahit Malumyan from AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School in Canoga Park, California won 1st Prize for their documentary about U.S. foreign policy and support for the principles of international democracy, “Dear Congress and Mr. President, Recognize Artsakh.” As 1st Prize winners, the duo will share $3,000 in prize money.

C-SPAN is funded by America’s cable and satellite television companies, who also support StudentCam. In Canoga Park, C-SPAN is available locally through Spectrum.

“Spectrum is committed to strengthening the communities where we live and work through unique educational programs like C-SPAN’s StudentCam competition,” said Adam Falk, Senior Vice President, State Government Affairs for Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of TV, internet, mobile and voice services. “These students have not only adapted to the numerous educational challenges this year, but have risen above those difficulties to create thought provoking documentaries. Charter would like to congratulate all the recipients on receiving this honor.”

Source: http://studentcam.org/sc2021_files/1stPrize-AGBU0418.htm