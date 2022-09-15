192 houses, agricultural machinery, 2 and ambulances dawere maged due to Azerbaijan’s military aggression against Armenia

As a result of Azerbaijan’s military aggression in Syunik, Vayots Dzor, and Gegharkunik provinces of Armenia,

192 houses were damaged, 60 of which were completely destroyed. Vache Terteryan, Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure told about this to reporters Thursday.

He added that agricultural buildings, cars, agricultural machinery, and two ambulances were also damaged.

“There were power outages. At the moment, the power has been restored—except for the territory of Verin Shorzha [village],” the official said.

Also, Terteryan announced plans to set up working groups which will carry out more detailed work on the spot to inventorize the damage caused.