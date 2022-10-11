16 parents of deceased military servicemen parents recognized as aggrieved by Pashinyan police in the Yerablur incident case

16 parents of deceased military servicemen were found aggrieved in the case of forcible transportation of the parents on the eve of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Yerablur military pantheon on September 21, the parents’ lawyer Vahan Hovhannisyan told NEWS.am.

The parents have been questioned, he said. They have been found aggrieved. Forensic examinations have been ordered. An active stage of the investigation is underway.

“There is no person in the status of the accused or suspect because all the parents have to be questioned. Then the police officers will be questioned. There will be a confrontation between them, after which they will reach the stage of making a legal assessment,” Hovhannisyan said.