14 Yerevan market blast casualties are identified

Fourteen of those who died as a result of Sunday’s explosion at the Surmalu shopping marked have been identified. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia.

And eight others are still considered missing.

Two of the casualties, however, have not been identified yet.

Those identified are: Misak Margaryan (born in 1964), Anahit Mkhitaryan (born in 1967), Jemma Nazaryan (born in 1960), Anahit Khalatyan, Vardan Kocharyan (born in 1960), Gayane Avetisyan (born in 1966), Aram Hayrapetyan (born in 1980), Vachagan Yeghoyan (born in 2000), Erna Grigoryan (born in 1980), Harutyun Garakyan (born in 1987), Mariam Khachatryan (born in 1992), Sirarpi Khachatryan (born in 1994), Marat Shahbazyan (born in 2018 ), and Hrachya Sargsyan (born in 1976).

In addition, 60 people were administered to hospitals, seven of them continue to receive treatment there, whereas the rest received corresponding medical assistance and were discharged