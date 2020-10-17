14 Armenia parties issue statement: Urgently set up headquarters for operative management of military-political issues

Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a representative of the Armenia Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party, on Saturday presented live a statement adopted by 14 political parties functioning in the Republic of Armenia (RA). The statement reads as follows in particular:

“This is the 20th day of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan and Turkey.

We apply to the RA government and demand:

1) To urgently establish a headquarters-state special body for operative management of military-political issues, endowing it with the powers to make decisions, plan and coordinate operative actions.

2) To involve the former and incumbent presidents, prime ministers, ministers of defense and foreign affairs, and other persons with military and political experience of the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] in order to effectively organize the defense of the homeland.”