120 people hurt after Turkish Pegasus plane skids off runway, breaks into pieces in Istanbul

A plane skidded off the runway Wednesday as it tried to land in Istanbul, crashing into a field and breaking into pieces. Passengers had to evacuate through cracks in the smashed plane and authorities said 120 people were sent to the hospital with injuries.

The low-cost Pegasus Airlines plane was arriving at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen airport from the western Turkish city of Izmir when it had what the Transportation Ministry described as a “rough landing.” The ministry said no one died in the incident.

Pegasus issued a statement on its website that noted flight PC2193, on a TC-IZK-registered aircraft, which was flying from Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport, also in Turkey, “experienced a runway excursion after landing at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport. There have been no fatalities, and our injured passengers have been taken to hospital. We will continue to provide further information with regards to the incident.”