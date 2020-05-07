12 Yerevan ambulance employees test positive for COVID-19

Twelve Yerevan ambulance employees have testes positive for COVID-19, the director of the ambulance CJSC Taguhi Stepanyan told reporters on Thursday.

According to her, all of them had no symptoms and are isolated.

As reported earlier, as of May 7, 11:00 AM, 2884 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Armenia with 1,185 recoveries and 42 deaths. 1,648 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment, the Armenian health ministry tweeted.

“In total, 28,017 tests have been completed. Thus, we have 102 new cases and 50 recoveries.”

“Regarding the latest death cases, the 78 and 66-year-old male patients had pre-existing chronic diseases. Two more deaths were registered yesterday when the patients had tested positive for coronavirus, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such deaths is nine.”