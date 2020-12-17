116 schools came under Azerbaijani control in Artsakh as a result of the war

As a result of the recent war in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), 116 schools came under the control of Azerbaijan, while 6,300 school students were deprived of their right to education, the Artsakh State TV Channel reports. According to the source, at present, only 1,191 students attend school in Stepanakert.

As the Minister of Education and Culture of Artsakh Lusine Gharakhanyan said, discussions with representatives of international structures will be held in Artsakh soon to address issues related to cultural heritage of Artsakh.