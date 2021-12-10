11 people were taken to police stations after a protest inside the foreign ministry building

The police detained 11 people on Friday after a protest held at the building of the foreign ministry in Yerevan. As Panorama.am learned from the press service of the Police, administrative records have been prepared having regard to Article 182 of the RA Code of Administrative Violations which is failure to comply with the lawful order of a police officer.

As reported earlier, a group of citizens got into the building of the foreign ministry to stage an anti-government protest action. Among participants were the head of opposition Zartonk (Awakening) party Ara Zohrabyan and journalist Nairi Hokhikyan.

Police officers prevented the action and pushed the participants out of the building, later taking them to police stations.