107th anniversary of #ArmenianGenocide to be commemorated in Times Square, despite Pashinyan & Erdogan trying to freeze the recognition.

The 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide will take place in Times Square, New York, on Sunday, April 24, 2022, from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm. Join thousands in solidarity alongside noted politicians, academics, and artists to honor the victims of the Armenian Genocide, while advancing the fight towards global recognition. Special accolades will be given to U.S. President Joe Biden and members of Congress for standing on the right side of history and affirming the Armenian Genocide through formal recognition.

While over a century has passed since the first genocide of the 20th century that claimed the lives of 1.5 million Armenian martyrs by the Young Turk Party of the Ottoman Empire, the Armenian Diaspora continues its unyielding efforts to remember, to honor, and to educate the world about this catastrophic event in history — a piece of history that not only goes unrecognized to this day by the Turkish government but is perpetuated with the recent war and ongoing conflicts in Artsakh.

In conjunction with the Times Square Commemoration, the Knights & Daughters of Vartan will again sponsor an annual global essay contest and Young Professionals event, 100 Years & Beyond, for the New York metro area.

The annual Armenian Genocide Commemoration in Times Square is sponsored by the Knights of Vartan and Daughters of Vartan, a national fraternal organization, and co-sponsored by the Armenian General Benevolent Union, Armenian Assembly of America, Armenian National Committee of America, Armenian Democratic Liberal Party, Armenian Missionary Association of America, the Armenian Bar Association, Tekeyan Cultural Association of Greater New York, and the Armenian Council of America; participating organizations include the Diocese of the Armenian Church, Prelacy of the Armenian Church, Armenian Missionary Association of America, Armenian Missionary Association, Armenian Evangelical Union, Armenian Catholic Eparchy, and several national Armenian youth organizations.