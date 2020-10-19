برئاسة الملك.. المجلس الوزاري المغربي يصادق على تعديل اتفاقية التبادل الحر مع تركيا The Moroccan government decided to impose restrictions, for 5 years, on Turkish products

The Ministerial Council in Morocco, headed by King Mohammed VI, ratified this evening, Wednesday, the review of the free trade agreement between the Kingdom of Morocco and Turkey.

“This review aims to correct the imbalances that occurred in the trade balance between the two countries in recent years,” said Abdul Haq Al-Marini, the official spokesman for the royal palace.

Rabat asserts that the previous agreement is “unequal”, and the Moroccan economy incurred heavy financial losses amounting to nearly two billion dollars per year.

On Thursday, the Moroccan government decided to impose more restrictions on products manufactured in Turkey for a period of 5 years, and imposed unprecedented restrictions on Turkish store chains in Morocco, and warned against closing them if these decisions were not adhered to.

Moroccan Trade Minister Moulay Hafid El Alami told Parliament on January 13th that Morocco presents two options for Turkey, either reviewing the agreement and reaching solutions, or tearing it apart.

صادق المجلس الوزاري في المغرب برئاسة الملك محمد السادس، مساء اليوم الأربعاء، على مراجعة اتفاقية التبادل الحر بين المملكة المغربية وتركيا.

وقال عبدالحق المريني، الناطق الرسمي باسم القصر الملكي:“هذه المراجعة تهدف إلى تصحيح الاختلالات التي لحقت بالميزان التجاري بين البلدين خلال السنوات الأخيرة“.

وتؤكد الرباط أن الاتفاقية السابقة ”غير متكافئة“، وتكبد الاقتصاد المغربي خسائر مالية فادحة تبلغ قرابة ملياري دولار في السنة.

وقررت الحكومة المغربية، يوم الخميس الماضي، فرض مزيد من القيود على المنتجات المصنعة في تركيا لمدة 5 سنوات، كما فرضت قيودًا غير مسبوقة على سلاسل المتاجر التركية في المغرب، وحذرت من إغلاقها حال عدم الالتزام بتلك القرارات.

وكان وزير التجارة المغربي مولاي حفيظ العلمي، قد أبلغ البرلمان يوم 13 كانون الثاني/ يناير الماضي، أن المغرب يطرح خيارين أمام تركيا، إما مراجعة الاتفاقية والتوصل إلى حلول، وإما تمزيقها.