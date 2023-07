Հարգելի՛ հայրենակից, «Հայաքվե» նախաձեռնությունը մեկնարկել է Արցախի հանձնումը ձախողելու հետևյալ ծրագիրը․

Dear compatriot, the “Hayakve” initiative has launched the following plan to fail the surrender of Artsakh. Criminalize the act of recognizing Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan. We have drawn up a draft amending the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia, according to which an official who recognizes Artsakh as part of another state on behalf of the Republic of Armenia shall be punished with 10 to 15 years of imprisonment. The signatures of 50,000 RA citizens are necessary for this proposal to be discussed in the RA National Assembly. If the National Assembly ignores the demand of 50 thousand citizens, we will force it to accept our demand through a popular referendum.